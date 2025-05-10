MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 May 2025

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players brave 10-hour journey to reach Delhi amid chaos

It is understood that panic gripped the players once the lights went off at the stadium on Thursday and there was an emergency evacuation. The players and support staff were in a state of shock as they made a dash to the team bus to return to the hotel

Our Special Correspondent Published 10.05.25, 08:01 AM
Cricket commentator and former cricketer Anjum Chopra upon her arrival in the national capital via a special train as authorities evacuate Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players.

Cricket commentator and former cricketer Anjum Chopra upon her arrival in the national capital via a special train as authorities evacuate Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players. PTI

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players could reach New Delhi by a speci­al Vande Bharat train only late on Friday evening after travelling from Dharamsala, through Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, for over 10 hours.

The players’ travel plans were kept secret till Friday morning. It also included the broadcast crew and the match officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph is not revealing the station from where they boarded the train, following a five-hour journey by road, for security reasons.

It is understood that panic gripped the players once the lights went off at the stadium on Thursday and there was an emergency evacuation. The players and support staff were in a state of shock as they made a dash to the team bus to return to the hotel.

With airports along the border shut and some foreign airlines cancelling flights from India, at least two franchises have made arrangements for chartered aircraft to carry players home. Players from other teams have also been invited to join them.

The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and Cricket Australia have already expressed concerns regarding the safety of their players.

“The health and safety of players is not negotiable. We are in direct contact with all the South African players at the IPL and keeping them updated with security reports. We have offered them any support they need,” Andrew Breetzke, SACA chief executive, said.

In a statement on Friday, Cricket Australia echoed similar sentiments. “We continue to closely monitor the situation... including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region.”

Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav thanked the BCCI and Indian Railways for making the arrangements at such short notice.

“There are plenty of staff. There are BCCI staff, including technical staff. The entire contingent was big but everything was very good. I would like to thank the BCCI and Indians Railways,” Kuldeep said in a video posted by IPL on X.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan War Dharamsala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar among 26 Pakistan drone targets, officials say incursions 'effectively repulsed'

The attacks coincided with similar attempts across 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat. There were drone incursions in Jammu city as well as Rajouri and Katra, all of which had been “effectively repulsed”, officials said
Jaspal Bhatti and Savita Bhatti
Quote left Quote right

I know the myopic, hateful voices wouldn't hesitate to call him a Khalistani at the first instance

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT