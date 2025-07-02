MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rishabh Pant ascends to 6th, Jasprit Bumrah continues to be top-ranked Test bowler

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his fourth position to remain the highest-ranked Indian, while captain Shubman Gill slipped one spot to 21st

PTI Published 02.07.25, 04:21 PM
Rishabh Pant (left), Jasprit Bumrah (right)

Rishabh Pant (left), Jasprit Bumrah (right) AP/PTI

Swashbuckling India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his ascent in the ICC Test Rankings, moving up to sixth place in the latest list released on Wednesday.

Pant, who became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score two centuries in the same match during the first Test against England last week, gained one spot to reach a new career-best rating of 801. He now trails top-ranked batter Joe Root by just 88 points.

This marks a return to familiar territory for Pant, who had reached a career-high fifth spot during the same period in 2022.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his fourth position to remain the highest-ranked Indian, while captain Shubman Gill slipped one spot to 21st.

At the top, Root maintained his slender lead following scores of 28 and 53 not out in the Headingley Test. His teammate and No.2 ranked batter Harry Brook remains 15 rating points behind.

England opener Ben Duckett reached a career-best ranking, rising to eighth place following his match-winning 149 in the second innings at Leeds.

In the bowling charts, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to reign supreme with 907 rating points, consolidating his position at the top after a five-wicket match haul against England.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia captain Pat Cummins held on to the second and third spots respectively. Josh Hazlewood moved up one place to fourth, displacing Pakistan spinner Noman Ali.

Meanwhile, India's Ravindra Jadeja retained his position as the No.1 Test all-rounder despite a relatively quiet outing in the recent Test.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah
