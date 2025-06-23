Proteas prepare plans for spin test, eye redemption in India with WTC champion confidence

South Africa had a harrowing time in India in Tests, especially during their last two visits here in 2015 and 2019, when they were all at sea against the Indian spinners.

The Proteas are scheduled to visit India this November for a two-Test series. There's every possibility of India greeting them with spin-friendly wickets again, especially in the second and final Test in Guwahati.

A fair amount of time remains for that much-awaited series. But this time, South Africa will be touring India with the "Test champions" tag. The convincing come-from-behind win over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's earlier this month has certainly bolstered their confidence as a Test unit, besides also being a badge of honour.

It will be a different South Africa on this occasion in India, Enoch Nkwe, their director of cricket, believes. Before leaving for India, the Proteas are also set to have a special camp for a few days, the venue of which is not finalised yet.

"We have done well in the WTC final, which too was away from home. So, it's all about that blueprint, and yeah, we've got to make a few tweaks or so depending on the opposition.

"Playing in India also requires having to be able to find ways to come out on top in different conditions. So, we have to prepare ourselves accordingly.

"We have a tour of Pakistan before India (two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in October-November), which should help in our preparation for the series in India. We'll also be having a camp before that for our preparation. We have to see what our coach (Conrad Shukri) and (captain) Temba Bavuma need, and we'll provide them with the necessary tools," Nkwe told The Telegraph from Pretoria.

With bowling being their actual strength, the task may not be as complicated for the Proteas against Shubman Gill and Co. later this year if their batting group remains steady and doesn't panic. "Well, we can't keep dwelling on the past," Nkwe stated.

"We need to go in with the best mindset to get ourselves positive results in India. We do have faith in Temba and his boys. Whatever is needed, we're sure they will be trying their best."

As a captain of a champion side, Bavuma now has a bigger role to play.

"Obviously, Temba's role becomes more important now. He has been fantastic since he took up the leadership role. Even during difficult times, he stuck by the team, and importantly, he has been thinking out of the box in every series," Nkwe emphasised.