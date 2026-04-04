Strike rate of 354.54 against CSK, Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya game to take risks for team

Priyansh Arya batted at a strike rate of 354.54 in Chennai on Friday and 36 of his 39 runs (off just 11 balls) came from boundaries. That’s aggression on a different level.

But the 24-year-old says it comes naturally to him. “I am a little like this from when I was young, and because it benefits the team, I play in this fashion.

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“There is a risk, but I have belief in myself that I can hit the first ball,” Priyansh said after collecting his Player of the Match award.

How does he prepare for such explosive batsmanship? “I do two sessions of batting each day, and those sessions are for 1-1.5 hours each. I love batting,” the Punjab Kings opener said.

Shreyas Iyer, the Kings’ skipper, agreed that in their chase of a 210-run target, it was the blitzkreig upfront that gave them the foundation.

“The way we started today (Friday), that was an exceptional start for us.

“I feel the way they (Priyansh and Prabhsimran Singh) have been batting has been phenomenal and it stabilises the rhythm for us. I am glad everyone is getting to bat,” Shreyas said.