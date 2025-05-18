Pressure on Delhi Capitals in Gujarat Titans test as they eye survival in Kotla clash

Delhi Capitals could have been where the Gujarat Titans are at the moment on the IPL table — in the top two. But a mid-season slip have left them in a tricky situation.

When these two teams meet at the Kotla on Sunday, the desperation of Delhi will perhaps be much more than the Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is quite straightforward for the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who are on 16 points going into the match. They need just one more win from their remaining three league games to seal a place in the playoffs.

For Delhi, languishing mid-table on 13 points, the playoffs seem near, but is actually quite far. They need to win two of their remaining three games to have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. But that’s the theoretical part. Practically, it’s not so easy. Overcoming the Titans is an uphill task in itself. If they lose on Sunday, then the equation for them will turn to two wins required from two games.

Though teams and players talk about ‘taking one match at a time’, the thought of such a possibility is sure to weigh heavy on the mind of the Delhi camp.

Add to that the absence of Mitchell Starc. The Aussie speedster was having a decent season but is no longer available for Delhi after returning home following the IPL break.

The Titans will be banking on their efficient trio at the top of their batting order to once again play the lead role. B. Sai Sudharsan, Gill and Jos Buttler have won them matches this season. But they will also have to keep in mind that Buttler will not be available for the playoffs if they make it and so preparing an alternative plan should also be on

the checklist.

Given how things stand, one feels the fate of the match will depend very much on how the Delhi batters tackle the disciplined and lethal Titans bowling attack. Despite KL Rahul’s steady batsmanship, Delhi have looked confused and shaky as a batting unit.