'Preferable' if Sunil Gavaskar was on stage during trophy presentation: Cricket Australia

Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade, winning the final Test by six wickets and the series 3-1. Border presented the trophy to Australia captain Pat Cummins and his teammates with Gavaskar watching from about 100 metres away on the sidelines

Our Bureau Published 06.01.25, 10:50 AM
Sunil Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar. File picture

Cricket Australia has acknowledged that Sunil Gavaskar should have been invited to join Allan Border on stage to present the trophy named in their honour at the end of the Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

“I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation,’’ Gavaskar told News Corp. “After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India. I mean, I am here at the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine...

“I was told just before the Test started that was going to be the situation. If India didn’t win or draw the series I wouldn’t be required...I’m not feeling sad, but I’m just feeling a little perplexed. It’s the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both of us should have been there,” the former India captain said.

CA later admitted it would have been “preferable” if Gavaskar was on the stage too with Border.

