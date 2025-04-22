Posers over CAB’s ‘ban’ request on Bhogle, Doull; Board unlikely to entertain appeal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to endorse Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)’s request to exclude Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle from commentating in any of the matches at Eden Gardens.

The CAB has written to the BCCI, urging the Board to keep them out of the commentary panel following their diatribe against Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee during a discussion on a cricket website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Doull and Bhogle are part of the Board’s world feed and haven’t been part of the commentary panel in any of the matches at the Eden so far. It is understood they aren’t scheduled to be in Calcutta during the round-robin stage of the tournament.

However, the CAB’s letter has evoked a lot of surprise within the BCCI hierarchy. Never before has any state association asked the Board to impose sanctions on a commentator for being critical of its functioning. None from the broadcaste­rs were available for a comment.

“The CAB has set an alarming precedent by sending this letter and, if this is allowed to continue, it could lead to a lot of trouble,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph.

“A state association should never be allowed to decide on such matters and it should be the sole discretion of the BCCI and the broadcasters.

“Whatever was said was said on a digital platform with which the Board has no connection. So why should the BCCI consider it since it was entirely their personal opinion?” maintained the official.

Doull had suggested during the discussion that if the curator refuses to meet KKR's demands, the franchise should consider moving base to some other venue. That ignited a lot of anger within the CAB.

KKR has been dishing out close to ₹1 crore per match to the CAB as hosting fees.

The Eden is supposed to host the playoffs — Qualifier 2 (May 23) and the final (May 25) — and Bhogle is expected to be a part of the commentary panel then.