Point proven, Mr Powerplay can now relax: High on team spirit, higher in success

For a moment, the ordeal of Ahmedabad 16 months ago came floo­ding back as Rohit Sharma trudged back to the pavilion in the 27th over in Dubai on Sunday.

India had been reduced to 122/3 in their chase of 252 against New Zealand in the final with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel at the crease. Much like the ODI World Cup final on November 19, when the who’s who of India had emerged at the Motera Stadium to witness a happy ending, Rohit had been gearing up for something special.

While in 2023 it was his 47 off 31 balls which sent Australia running for cover, this time it was a 76 off 83 balls that had snuffed the steam out of Mitchell Santner’s team. The middle order, however, ensured there were no disappointments this time as the Champions Trophy triumph came with an over remaining.

Rohit’s typical breezy start in the Powerplay overs when he raced to 50 off 41 balls set the tenor for the chase. But it would have been perturbing for him to watch from the dressing room when both Shreyas and Axar were dismissed in quick succession amid mounting pressure.

But Rohit had no reason to curse himself for getting out to an over-ambitious shot. It is the way he had decided to bat to change India’s fortunes in white-ball cricket since 2022. It didn’t matter to him if the experts slammed him for inconsistent form and called for his retirement.

Rohit, the opener, had been excellent at constructing an innings, but he had given up his role for the team’s sake since he understood the importance of the Powerplay overs.

“I have not done anything different... I have been doing the same thing that I’m doing over the past 3-4 matches. I know how very important it is to score runs in the Powerplay, because we saw in not only one or two games, but all five games, after 10 overs it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come on,” Rohit said.

“You may not see the consistency of big runs, but if I’m very clear in my mind about what I have to do. Then, as long as I am very clear, I think it is pretty much okay... When you win a match and when you have contributed, it feels even better. I contributed a lot in the 2019 World Cup, but we didn’t win. So, it wasn’t fun,” Rohit said.

He ended his news conference with a disclaimer about his future. “One more thing, I am not going to retire from this format… just to make sure that no rumours are spread, moving forward.”

The rumour mills had been working overtime since his dismal performance in Australia. It was assumed Melbourne was his last Test after he dropped himself in Sydney. His place in the ODI team was also doubted, but his fortunes have now taken a dramatic turn.

He has ensured that none of the men who matter will decide his future and he will enjoy the sole responsibility of taking a call as and when required. The 2027 World Cup is still a long way away and Rohit is expected to take one series at a time.

He will not make a decision in a hurry. India’s next commitment is the Test series in England in June and Rohit will test himself again at a place where he has achieved much glory in the past.

Till then, it will be time to sit back, relax and enjoy Rohit’s lazy elegance in the middle in all forms of cricket. Speculators can be back to work after the England tour.