Playing in one domestic game helped me: Ravindra Jadeja finds rhythm after Ranji tie

Ravindra Jadeja has proved his bowling can still be trusted in the one-day format. With India playing only three ODIs last year, the all-rounder’s last 50-over fixture was the World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

He retired from T20Is after the World Cup triumph in 2024, leaving him without any white-ball engagement since that tournament in June.

However, domestic cricket after the Border-Gavaskar series has helped Jadeja return to his groove following an unimpressive stint with the ball in Australia.

“It feels really good. I am playing (ODIs) after almost two years (15 months)... after the 2023 World Cup. In this format, there’s a need to adapt quickly,” Jadeja said after India’s series-clinching win in Cuttack on Sunday.

Jadeja bowled exactly 30 overs in the Ranji fixture against Delhi in January, taking 12 wickets across the two innings.

“I believe playing in one domestic game helped me... I bowled 30 overs because of which my rhythm was intact. I try to bowl almost the same line and length in one-dayers like I do in Tests. So the continuity was there because of the domestic game I played, and it helped me.

“The rhythm remained intact because the break wasn’t too long. So, I think playing domestic games benefitted me in maintaining my rhythm,” Jadeja said.

Call on Bumrah

Jadeja sounded clueless about Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery but hoped for some positive news.

“That’s something the medical team is handling. Hopefully, he recovers fully soon because it’s not just great for our team, but for the entire country,” he said.

India have to inform the ICC before Wednesday’s deadline about the fast bowler’s availability for the tournament. In case Bumrah is deemed unfit later, the tournament’s technical committee will have to take a call.

Bumrah has had a scanon his back at the BCCI’sCentre of Excellence in Bengaluru recently.