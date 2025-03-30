Past lessons key in power clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

The IPL is usually not the place to look back and ponder, it’s more about the present. But on Sunday, when Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam, their adopted home, the past will hang heavily on the present.

Last year, when the two sides had met in Delhi, Sunrisers openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma had blasted their way to a record Powerplay score of 125/0. Head and Abhishek are there this time too, as are the Delhi trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar, the bowlers who bore the brunt of ‘Travishek’. Will it be the same this time?

But wait, Delhi have amongst them Mitchell Starc. Remember what Starc did to Head and Abhishek when he bowled against them in the business end of the tournament. The left-arm pacer, then with the Kolkata Knight Riders, had castled Head in Qualifier 1 for a duck. Then, when they again met in the final, Starc rattled Abhishek’s stumps in the very first over of their innings.

So Delhi seem to have the antidote for Travishek. The only problem is, one doesn’t know which Starc would turn up on Sunday. The Australian has this tendency of being a genius one day, and just average on the other days.

Delhi, however, should enter the match high on confidence having pulled off a thrilling and morale-boosting win in their previous match. Down and out against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi, with Ashutosh Sharma playing the superman, came back from the dead to win by one wicket.

Delhi’s top order fumbled in their last game, but the return of KL Rahul should take care of that.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament so far. They mauled Rajasthan Royals in their first game, but were humbled at home by Lucknow in their second game.