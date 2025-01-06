Pace resource a worry, big time tension for team India after Australia's victory

On a Sydney pitch which was probably the spiciest of all surfaces in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah could bowl only 10 overs owing to back spasms. Finishing with 32 wickets on this tour, the Player of the Series rued not being able to bowl on the decisive day of the fifth and final Test.

That does not mean India would have won the Sydney Test hands down had Bumrah bowled in the fourth innings. But his presence could certainly have made the task tougher for Australia.

Instead, against Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, the Australians took only 27 overs to notch up the 162-run target a little after lunch on Sunday.

The ease with which Australia scored against the other quicks should be a bigger worry for Team India, especially in Tests.

In Bumrah’s absence, both Siraj and Prasidh looked extremely flat and lacked penetration, finishing at an economy rate of well over five runs per over on a helpful surface.

The dismissal of Steve Smith aside — where an awkward bounce extracted by Prasidh played a part — the other three Australia wickets that fell on Sunday were more due to the batters trying to be ultra-aggressive.

“Even if Bumrah was 50 per cent fit, he would have bowled a couple of overs just to try and unsettle the Australians a little.

“At present, there isn’t 100 per cent surety over his participation in the Champions Trophy,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph. More than the Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19, what appears to be a bigger concern for India is their fast bowling resources for Test cricket. Bumrah’s troublesome back will have to be lived with, while Mohammed Shami’s return to national duty remains uncertain.

Talking about Siraj, having spent four years in Tests the 30-year-old is expected to have a bigger impact than just “running in hard”.

“There’s still time for our next Test assignment (in England from June). But, the current scenario is far from ideal in terms of our fast bowling resources.

“Most of these young quicks like Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav are still fighting to get fit, while some are nursing injuries even after spending quite some time at the NCA (National Cricket Academy). These matters need to be looked into,” another BCCI insider said.

“Also, it may have been wiser had the team management trusted someone like Mukesh Kumar, who was the highest wicket-taker (with 11 scalps) during the recent ‘A’ tour in Australia. He had adapted well to the conditions there, only to be sent back.

“Also, if you need Shami for the England Tests or in matches before the tour, the team management should convey the message that he’s needed,” the insider added.