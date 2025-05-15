Operation Restart: Who's available, who's not for the last leg of IPL 2025

Cricket South Africa has said negotiations are on with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make their players available when the IPL resumes on Saturday.

This comes hours after head coach Shukri Conrad announced that “we want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully that comes to fruition.” South Africa take on Australia in the World Test Championship final from June 11.

Among the 20 South African players currently involved in the IPL, eight have been selected for the WTC final at Lord’s.

The IPL has decided to allow franchises to sign temporary replacements for the final stages of the tournament but those players will not be eligible to play next season.

As a result, Delhi Capitals have roped in Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹6 crore as replacement for Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has opted out due to personal reasons. Mustafizur is in Dubai with the Bangladesh team for an ODI series against UAE but is yet to get the NOC from their Board.

With most of the franchises deciding to resume practice by Thursday, The Telegraph takes a look at how the teams — arranged as they are currently placed on the IPL table — are set in terms of overseas players’ availability.

Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee, who had returned home after the IPL was suspended, are back in Ahmedabad. Buttler though is unlikely to be available when the playoffs begin because of his national commitments.

Similarly, Sherfane Rutherford is part of the West Indies squad in England and is likely to be unavailable. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s fate is also unclear though he is practising with the side.

Royal Challengers

Bengaluru

There are doubts over Josh Hazlewood’s availability, following a shoulder niggle that kept him out of their last match. There is no clarity on Phil Salt but Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will join on Thursday.

Romario Shepherd is part of the West Indies squad and remains doubtful. South African Lungi Ngidi’s presence is also uncertain since he is part of the WTC final squad.

Punjab Kings

South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen will rejoin Punjab Kings ahead of their first match in Jaipur on Sunday. The squad will start training on Thursday.

It is, however, still not clear how long he will be able to stay. Shreyas Iyer’s side is third on the points table. It is still unknown if Australians Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis will be available.

Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett along with Mitchell Owen, who replaced Australian Glenn Maxwell, and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai have confirmed par­ticipation.

Mumbai Indians

Fast bowler Trent Boult will return to play the remainder of the season.

The team resumed practice on Tuesday with all their Indian stars, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, in attendance. Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mitchell Santner have already joined.

They are awaiting confirmation on the South African pair of Ryan Rickleton and Corbin Bosch along with England batter Will Jacks.

Delhi Capitals

The Axar Patel-led franchise is still awaiting confirmation from several of their first XI overseas players. Fraser-McGurk will not return with Mustafizur likely to replace him.

Uncertainty lingers over Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc and South African Tristan St­ubbs, who is part of the WTC final squad. Faf du Plessis too hasn’t confirmed his availability.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Wicketkeeper-batter Qu­inton de Kock will be in Bengaluru on Thursday, two days ahead of their must-win match against RCB.

It is understood that most of KKR’s overseas players were stationed in the Maldives or Dubai, and will be available when they begin training on Thursday.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are among the first batch of overseas players who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Australia left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson will also be back soon along with Moeen Ali.

Lucknow Super Giants

Overseas players Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Shamar Joseph and Mathew Breetzke have resumed training on Wednesday. Captain Rishabh Pant has also rejoined the side.

Despite four defeats in their last five matches, the Super Giants remain in contention for the playoffs.

Sunrisers

Hyderabad

Pat Cummins and Travis Head are set to return to rejoin the franchise for their remaining matches along with Heinrich Klaasen. Both players are part of Australia’s Test squad for the WTC final at Lord’s next month.

The Lankan duo of Eshan Malinga and Kamindu Mendis will also be available while South African Wiaan Mulder is uncertain.

Rajasthan royals

England’s Jofra Archer, a part of the ODI squad, will not rejoin and instead prepare for the home series against the Windies.

Sri Lankan Maheesh Theekshana, Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer will be in action.

Chennai Super Kings

There is no clarity yet on Rachin Ravindra though most of their overseas members are expected to be available, includingNoor Ahmad, Dewald Brewis and Devon Conway.

Jamie Overton, who is part of England’s ODI squad, will miss the remainder of the IPL along with Sam Curran.