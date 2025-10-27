Prithvi Shaw smashes record-breaking double century for Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw roared back to form on Monday with a double century for Maharashtra against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy, registering the second-fastest double ton in the tournament’s history.

Playing only his second Ranji match for Maharashtra since switching from Mumbai earlier this year, the 25-year-old opener reached his maiden double hundred for his new team in 141 balls on Day 3 of the encounter in Chandigarh.

Shaw, who had managed only eight runs in the first innings, turned his fortunes around in style after Maharashtra secured a 104-run first-innings lead.

He brought up his century in 72 balls, registering the sixth-fastest ton in Ranji Trophy history, and went on to notch the second-fastest double century ever in the tournament.

The record for the fastest double ton remains with former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who achieved it in 123 balls against Baroda in 1985.

This innings marked Shaw’s first score of 100 or more in over 20 months.

His resurgence comes after a difficult previous season in which he was dropped from the Mumbai team due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

Shaw’s move to Maharashtra, approved in June this year, appears to have given his domestic career a fresh start.

“I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years,” Shaw had said while confirming his switch.

Shaw had made a steady beginning to his Maharashtra stint last week against Kerala, scoring a half-century in the second innings after being dismissed for a duck in the first.

Earlier in the ongoing match, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine form with a composed 116 off 163 balls, guiding Maharashtra to a total of 313 on the opening day.

Opener Arshin Kulkarni (50 off 55) and Saurabh Nawale (66) also made crucial contributions, each bringing up half-centuries.

Maharashtra recovered from early setbacks after losing Shaw (8) and Siddesh Veer (7) cheaply.

Gaikwad then steadied the innings with a 152-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Nawale. Their partnership helped Maharashtra consolidate before Chandigarh’s left-arm spinner Raman Bishnoi struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Nawale and Jalaj Saxena.

Gaikwad later found able support in Vicky Ostwal as Maharashtra crossed the 300-run mark.

Gaikwad’s innings featured 15 boundaries and showcased his ability to blend patience with aggression.

Chandigarh, in response, were bundled out for 209, with Vicky Ostwal claiming six wickets to hand Maharashtra a commanding lead before Shaw’s explosive knock further strengthened their grip on the game.

At the end of their second innings on Day 3, Maharashtra set a target of 434 for Chandigarh to chase.