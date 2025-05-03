One at a time for KKR in pursuit of target

The equation has become simpler for Kolkata Knight Riders as both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are no longer in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, the two teams can still affect the Knight Riders’ prospects of finishing among the top four.

The Knights, though, have their task cut out. To be assured of a playoffs berth,they have to win all their remaining four games. They registered a hard-fought win over the Delhi Capitals at the Kotla last Tuesday.

Lined up first are their two home games against the Royals and CSK on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. “Royals and CSK will still be dangerous as they have nothing to lose,” captain Ajinkya Rahane sounded cautious at the Star Sports Press Room on Friday.

“We need to win all our remaining four matches. We have to keep it really simple and take one game at a time. In this format, it’s alwaysabout being in the moment and giving your best on that particular day, and try and win that game.

“It (equation) is pretty much simple. As I said, we just need to win four out of four and not look at what the other teams are doing and where they are at the points table. We have been in this situation before as well, so what matters for any team or cricketer is focusing on the controllables.

“What’s going to happen after 14 games is something we don’t know. So, if we can give our best in each and every game and win them, we’ll definitely qualify for the playoffs. That’s our main aim now.

“We’ll try to play as a collective unit against the Royals, just as we had done in our previous game, and win that match and move forward. We are not thinking about other teams, whether they are out, and which teams need to lose or win for us. Those are things we cannot control,” the KKR captain stated.

Rahane had hurt his right hand while fielding during the 12th over of the Capitals’ run chase the other night and went off the ground. He’s hopeful of playing in Sunday’s clash against the Royals and also took part in Friday’s practice at the Eden.

“I’m fine. Hopefully, I’ll play Sunday’s match. I’m trying my best,” Rahane said.

Rinku’s position

Asked if the Knights have been able to make optimum use of Rinku Singh, who has batted at No.6 in most of the games so far, Rahane said that the left-handed batter’s role is that of a finisher. “Yes, every batsman wants to bat up the order, but in a team environment, every player has a role.

“At the start of the season, the coaching staff and management had spoken to him about his role, and he’s pretty much comfortable with it.

“It’s always about making an impact. Ideally, Rinku’s role in the team and that of DreRuss (Andre Russell) down the order is basically to finish the game well for us.”

Backing deputy

Knights’ vice-captain Venaktesh Iyer, who is struggling, having made only 28 runs from his last three innings, got full backing from the skipper. “Every player goes through a phase where he’s trying his best, but the performance isn’t showing. As for Venkatesh, he’s a quality player. He has done well in the past for the franchise and won matches.”