‘Wanted to be the best’: Gill ends series with 754 runs and praise for ‘dream’ Siraj

Shubman Gill achieved his goal. He wanted to be the best batter in the five-match Test series and he finished as one, aggregating 754 runs in 10 innings.

Speaking after India’s mind-numbing 6-run win at The Oval, a result that helped the visitors level the series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, Gill said: “Very rewarding... My aim was to be the best batter in this series, and getting there is very satisfying. It’s always a matter of sorting things out technically and mentally, they are correlated.”

For captain Gill, the series ended on a fair note, given how the two teams competed. “2-2 is a fair reflection. It shows how passionate both teams were and how well they played.

‘Captain’s dream’

Gill did not forget to praise Mohammed Siraj for his incredible bowling.

“Siraj is a captain’s dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. When you have bowlers like Siraj and Prasidh, captaincy looks easy. I think the way we responded today was magnificent. We were confident, even yesterday (Sunday), we knew they (England) were under pressure,” Gill said.

England head coach Brendon McCullum too was impressed with Siraj. “(I had) admiration for him and the fight he has got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did.”