Oman look to make an impact in Asia Cup, coaches plan to get the better of India, Pakistan

India and Pakistan promise to not dial down aggression levels on the field when they face off during this Asia Cup, but there are some in the tournament who will join hands to get the better of their “home” nations.

Who? Team Oman.

At the core of Oman is a group of Indian and Pakistani expats. The Jatinder Singh-led side has just one player of Omani origin — 33-year-old Sufyan Mehmood, a left-handed batter born in Muscat, who also bowls right-arm medium.

The expats’ role is significant to Oman’s chances to put up respectable performances in the continental showpiece, their first time in the tournament.

One big advantage is also the familiarity among players, as some of them are tea­mmates in local competitio­ns and corporate tournaments. Together, all of them would try their best to upstage Pakistan and India on Friday and September 19, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

“Connection among the players is the trend. These guys have been working together in different companies and playing together. I, too, have been living in Oman for quite some time now, and I’ve never experienced any difficulty in making them gel,” Oman head coach Duleep Mendis, a former Sri Lanka captain, told The Telegraph from Abu Dhabi.

“Fortunately, these players mix among each other, and we haven’t had any issues at all. Besides, religion and community have no place in Oman cricket. The team is selected purely based on merit,” the head coach emphasised.

“Some of these players play for the same teams in corporate tournaments. These further boost team bonding,” deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, also an ex-coach of Mumbai, added.

The country’s cricket was mired in controversy a few months ago as the players weren’t paid a portion of their 2024 T20 World Cup prize money. But Mendis confirmed: “All payment-related matters are done and dusted.”

Obviously, it won’t be easy for Oman to cross the group stage of this Asia Cup, but the team’s motto is to “make an impact, not just participate”.

“We’re an associate team and locking horns with Test-playing nations. But I’ve had success even as an associate, so I know both sides.

“Besides, we play a lot of white-ball games (in ODI World Cup League II) in a calendar year, so that should help. And then, T20 is one format where the entire game can change with one good knock or bowling spell.

“So yes, we want to make an impact, not just participate,” Mendis insisted.

Sri Lanka gained their Test status six years after Mendis made his international debut in the 1975 World Cup.

SKY ‘lessons’

Oman’s deputy head coach Kulkarni has been tracking India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s progress since the latter’s U-19 days, being his coach as well in the Mumbai team.

While Kulkarni does have a fair idea about the Surya-led Indian side, he will be trying to get his former ward to share a few tips and suggestions for the Oman cricketers.

“I’ll try and see if I can take some of these players to Surya after the match on the

19th. For sure, his tips will be valuable for these guys,” Kulkarni said.