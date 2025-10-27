‘Unofficial retirement?’: Rohit Sharma sparks farewell buzz with cryptic post from Sydney Airport

India’s former captain and batting mainstay Rohit Sharma has stirred speculation among fans with a cryptic social media post following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

1 11 X/@ImRo45

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a picture of himself walking through Sydney Airport, the 38-year-old wrote, “One last time, signing off from Sydney.”

The brief message went viral, with fans debating whether it hinted at a possible retirement or a farewell to playing in Australia.

The Indian team is not scheduled to play any ODIs Down Under until the 2027 World Cup, adding to the intrigue.

2 11 X/@dp_karthik

3 11 X/@PramitiRana

4 11 X/@kisalay_Cool95

5 11 X/@_tanmay1

6 11 X/@coolfunnytshirt

7 11 X/@bladeit

8 11 X/@crikistaan

9 11 X/sachchanitish24

10 11 X/@AndhraTelugodu

11 11 X/@relatablevijay

The post comes after a series that, despite India’s 1-2 loss, underlined Rohit’s enduring brilliance.

He was named both player of the match and player of the series in the final ODI in Sydney, underscoring his impact throughout the tour.

Across the three matches, Rohit amassed 202 runs at an average of 101, including a fluent 73 in Adelaide and a modest eight in Perth, reflecting both form and composure against a quality Australian attack.

Rohit said, “It's not going to be easy, the bowlers are quality. We couldn't win the series, but we'll take a lot of positives. It’s our job now to guide the younger players and pass on the right message.”

Emphasising mentorship, he added, “Seniors helped us a lot when we started; now it’s our turn to guide the youngsters and stick to the basics.”

With both Rohit and Virat Kohli having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, questions about their ODI futures continue to circulate.

Yet, their partnership once again stood firm in Sydney, helping India avoid a series whitewash.

Rohit concluded his remarks on a nostalgic note, saying, “I love playing in Australia — great grounds, great crowd. I hope I continue to do what I do. These memories will always stay with me.”

RELATED TOPICS Retirement Farewell Sydney