No return of Jofra Archer to second Test match against India, same XI for Edgbaston

Despite all the hype, Jofra Archer will not be making his much-awaited return to Test cricket in Birmingham. England named an unchanged squad for the second Test

of the five-match series against India.

Fast bowler Archer missed Monday’s training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency. While Archer is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday, on the eve of the second Test beginning Wednesday, England have stuck with the side that secured a five-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley.

There was speculation about Archer’s presence in the playing XI of the Edgbaston Test, which begins on Wednesday, after he was added to the squad last week. While

many thought Archer’s inclusion in the team might give England an edge, there were some who were against the idea, saying the pacer needed more time to be ready for the grind of Test cricket.

Archer, who has struggled with an elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years, last played in a Test more than four years ago, against India in Ahmedabad. He recently made his red-ball return in a County Championship match for Sussex.

As things stand, it looks like England will unleash Archer in the third Test, which will be played at Lord’s from July 10.