No punishment for captains and endless super overs: BCCI introduces game-changing rules in IPL 2025

A tied IPL match may no longer result in an endless series of Super Overs. In a rule change ahead of IPL 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a one-hour cap for Super Overs after the completion of regular play.

The match will be decided based on league standings if no result is achieved within this timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rule, reported by Cricbuzz, is set to address situations where extended play can cause logistical challenges and fatigue. The BCCI made this adjustment to prevent excessive delays while ensuring fairness in deciding tied encounters.

This change was part of a broader set of regulations finalised during the Captains’, Coaches, and Managers' meeting held at the BCCI headquarters Thursday, March 20, ahead of the 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).

The meeting introduced several modifications aimed at refining match proceedings and improving overall gameplay balance.

Replacement ball allowed for dew

Another update is the introduction of a replacement ball to counter excessive dew.

The bowling team in the second innings will now have the option to request a ball change after the 10th over if the conditions become too wet.

The replacement ball will have similar wear and tear to maintain parity between the two innings.

The move comes in response to persistent complaints about the disadvantage faced by teams bowling second under heavy dew, which affects grip and control.

DRS now covers no-balls and wides

Another update involves the expansion of the Decision Review System (DRS).

Players will now be allowed to challenge height-based no-balls and wides outside the off-stump using Hawk-Eye technology.

Such decisions were at the discretion of on-field umpires, leading to controversial moments.

Demerit points carry over three years

The BCCI has also introduced a revamped Code of Conduct featuring a demerit points system, which will track player offences over a longer duration.

Any suspension points incurred by a player will now carry forward for 36 months, instead of being reset each season.

This move is aimed at ensuring discipline and accountability.

Golden Badge for defending champions

Another addition to the IPL's branding and prestige is the introduction of a ‘Golden Badge’ for defending champions, a rule reported by multiple media outlets.

The badge will be worn on the jerseys of the title-holders throughout the following season as a mark of distinction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), winners of IPL 2024, will be the first team to feature this in IPL 2025.

No bans for slow over-rates

Captains will no longer face suspensions for repeated slow over-rates, a departure from previous seasons where repeated offences led to match bans.

Instead, teams will be subjected to increased financial penalties, shifting the burden onto franchises rather than players.

Saliva ban lifted

The BCCI has also lifted the long-standing ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball.

Initially introduced as a Covid-19 precaution, the restriction had remained in place even after pandemic-related measures were eased.

With this reversal, bowlers can once again use saliva to maintain the ball’s condition, a practice that was a crucial part of reverse swing before the ban.