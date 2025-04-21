No Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull at Eden Gardens commentary, CAB requests BCCI

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has formally requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to remove Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull from commentary duties at Eden Gardens.

A senior CAB official, speaking to The Telegraph Online on condition of anonymity, confirmed the request on Monday.

The move follows a backlash over the pair's comments regarding Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee.

The two commentators earlier criticised Mukherjee's handling of the pitch, with Doull even suggesting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should contemplate moving their base if the situation persisted.

The controversy erupted after Bhogle and Doull took to a digital platform to voice concerns over the surface at Eden Gardens, questioning Mukherjee’s approach.

The CAB has backed its curator, saying he was merely adhering to the BCCI's strict guidelines, which prohibit franchises from influencing pitch preparation.

According to the CAB, Mukherjee did nothing wrong by not catering to KKR’s reported request for a spin-friendly wicket to suit their key players, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Doull’s comments, however, escalated the situation. In a heated exchange, the former cricketer suggested that if Mukherjee continued to disregard KKR’s pitch preferences, the franchise might want to consider moving its base from Kolkata altogether.

Bhogle echoed similar sentiments, stoking the fire with critical remarks.

For the CAB, this wasn’t just a matter of defending Mukherjee’s professional integrity — it was about upholding the sanctity of pitch neutrality, as laid down by the BCCI.

Sources from within the CAB were quick to clarify that Mukherjee's responsibility lies in producing a “sporting wicket” that complies with BCCI standards, and that no external forces, including franchises and commentators, should have a say in the matter.

Mukherjee, unaffected by the criticism, responded calmly. “What matters to me is what the spectators and my association say about the wicket. I am accountable to the BCCI for producing a good sporting wicket,” he earlier told RevSportz.

He also iterated that the decision on pitch preparation lies solely with the host association and BCCI-appointed curators, with no room for outside influence.

Following the controversy, both Bhogle and Doull are expected to be absent from the commentary panel for Monday’s high-stakes IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

While there has been no official word from the BCCI, sources suggest that their absence may be a temporary move for damage control as the season reaches its business end.

It remains to be seen whether Bhogle and Doull will return to the mic for the IPL Qualifier 2 on May 23 or the final on May 25.

Their absence, if prolonged, could change the dynamics of the broadcast, given their stature as two of the most recognisable voices in cricket commentary.