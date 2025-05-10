Mumbai to Goa to Mumbai: Jaiswal drops plan to shift base, writes to MCA to withdraw NOC

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a U-turn on his decision to quit Mumbai and play for Goa instead in the Indian domestic circuit. The 23-year-old now wants to play for Mumbai in the upcoming season.

In April, Jaiswal surprised everyone by writing to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to seek its approval for a move to Goa. Though they might have been shocked by the young player’s decision, the MCA had swiftly approved Jaiswal’s request, granting him the No Objection Certificate for the move.

But now Jaiswal has written to the MCA, backtracking on his earlier request and instead asking permission from the state association to remain with Mumbai.

“I, the undersigned, would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed!” Jaiswal wrote.

“So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association!,” he added.

Many believed that the ambitious Jaiswal’s move to Goa was primarily triggered by the wish to gain captaincy experience. Goa were willing to make him the captain of their team for the upcoming season.

Jaiswal was busy playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, but the tournament has been suspended for the time being owing to the border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Originally from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal moved to Mumbai as a young cricketer for better opportunities. Talent and hard work then combined to chart his rise in India’s cricketing horizon.

Jaiswal made his first-class debut for Mumbai in a match against Chhattisgarh in January 2019. After impressive performances at all levels, including the U-19 World Cup in South Africa, Jaiswal rose through the ranks to get selected for Team India. In July 2023, he made his national team debut in Roseau Test against the West Indies. He has not looked back since, going on to represent India in all formats.

Jaiswal’s next India assignment is set to be the five-Test series in England,

which is scheduled to begin from June 20.

With inputs from PTI