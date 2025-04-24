Mukesh Kumar mixes it up to stay in reckoning with eye on India comeback and England tour

The Team India cap has eluded Mukesh Kumar since last year’s Zimbabwe T20Is, but that’s not to say the 31-year-old Bengal quick’s bowling has been off-colour or hasn’t been probing.

Circumstances have simply not been in his favour. His pace, critics say, has been a concern, for which peers like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have stayed ahead of him. However, so far as Mu­kesh is concerned, he is putting in his best effort to get back into the reckoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing IPL is his best chance to make that happen.

Playing for the Delhi Capitals, Mukesh’s figures in his first seven appearances this season hadn’t been outstanding. But on Tuesday, he bowled a game-changing four-over spell with as many wickets, conceding 33 runs, that was integral to the Capitals’ impressive eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

More than the wickets, it was a kind of statement from Mukesh. It wasn’t the first time since his IPL debut in 2023 that Mukesh took a wicket at a crucial stage. Neither was it the first time that he had executed his yorkers well at the death.

What really stood out in Lucknow was his ability to add a bit of extra pace and take it off accordingly to create doubts in the batter’s mind. Something he has been working on before this IPL season began.

“Alongside deliveries like yorkers, wide yorkers and so on, I’ve been working on my pace too and also on mixing it up based on the match situation,” Mukesh had told The Telegraph in the initial phase of the Delhi Capitals’ campaign this edition.

The first of his four wickets on Tuesday was a fast, inswinging yorker that beat a well-set Mitchell Marsh. The second, that of Abdul Samad, deceived the batter with its slowness, while the one that knocked over Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant in the last over of their innings was quite quick.

Precisely, if not for Man of the Match Mukesh’s 4/33, the Capitals’ batting group would have had to work much harder to secure a win.

Red-ball practice

The upcoming England tour, where India are scheduled to play five Tests, is certainly on Mukesh’s mind.

To ensure he comes up with eye-catching performances in the ‘A’ matches — for which he’ll most likely be selected — before the Test series begins on June 20, Mukesh is doing the needful.

“Whenever I get a scope, I’m bowling with the red ball at practice,” he said. “Of course, selection (for England Tests) is not in my hands, but I can always do what I need to and keep myself ready.

“My focus is always on what I can control.”

Talking of the England Tests, fitness prevailing, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be India’s preferred qu­icks, with Prasidh and Akash set to be in the reserves.

“Mukesh could then be on standby. However, if he does really well in the ‘A’ matches, his scenario may well brighten. Besides, it also remains to be seen if all the frontline quicks can last throughout the five-Test series,” a BCCI official said.