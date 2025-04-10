MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
MS Dhoni back as CSK captain as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with injury

CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirms Dhoni will lead the side for the remainder of the tournament after Gaikwad's untimely exit

Our Web Desk Published 10.04.25, 06:17 PM
MS Dhoni File picture

Chennai Super Kings will once again turn to their talismanic leader. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to injury, paving the way for MS Dhoni to reclaim the captaincy, PTI reported.

Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development, stating that the 42-year-old Dhoni will step in as skipper for the rest of the season.

Gaikwad’s injury comes as a major blow for the five-time champions, who had entrusted the young opener with the leadership role this year.

"Ruturaj is out of the tournament unfortunately, and MS will take over the captaincy," Fleming told reporters, without revealing further details about the nature or extent of Gaikwad’s injury.

Dhoni, who had handed over the reins to Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024, now finds himself once again at the centre of CSK's campaign.

The former India captain has led the franchise to five IPL titles and remains an iconic figure in the dressing room and among fans.

With the playoffs approaching, CSK will hope Dhoni’s experience can help steady the ship after a turbulent phase.

