MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 February 2025

Mohammed Shami’s sacrifices pay off, to lead the attack when India face Pakistan

Shami had been sidelined from international cricket for 14 months due to an ankle injury sustained during 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia

Our Bureau Published 23.02.25, 06:10 AM
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami File picture

One meal a day, no sweets and a lot of hard work... It takes a lot to be Mohammed Shami.

The premier pacer, in a chat with cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Star Sports, revealed what he does to remain match-fit even at the age of 34. Shami clinched five wickets on Thursday against Bangladesh and will once again lead the attack when India face Pakistan on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After 2015, I only have one meal a day. I only have dinner; no breakfast, no lunch. It is very difficult to do such a thing but once you get used to it then it becomes very easy,” he said.

Shami had been sidelined from international cricket for 14 months due to an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. He was the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 24 scalps.

Recollecting his post-surgery recovery phase, the fast-bowler said: “I have
lost 9kg (during rehabilitation). The most difficult thing is you have to challenge yourself.

“When you are in this condition... when I was at the NCA, it was a very difficult phase. My weight was touching 90kg. The best thing about me is that I do not crave for delicacies. I stay away from sweets. I stay away from a lot of things, things that generally one shouldn’t eat. So, I stay away from them.”

Though usually on a strict diet, Shami, who has 55 wickets across three ODI World Cups and recently became the eighth Indian to reach 200 wickets in one-day cricket, said that he does enjoy his biryani once in a while.

“As far as the biryani is concerned, sometimes it’s okay.”

RELATED TOPICS

Mohammed Shami 2025 Champions Trophy India Vs Pakistan Dubai
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US federal employees are fighting back against Elon Musk and his DOGE

Some civil servants are using whatever levers they have to resist the orders of the world’s richest man, both in public and behind closed doors
Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
Quote left Quote right

Dept of Admin Reforms... allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is not in existence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT