Mitchell Marsh predicts high-scoring ODI opener in Perth as Australia take on India

The talking point in Australian cricket at the moment centres around the Ashes, but captain Mitch Marsh couldn’t escape the overwhelming presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the eve of the ODI series opener against India in Perth.

“Had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot over the journey,” Marsh said on Saturday. “They’re obviously legends of the game, Virat is the greatest chaser ever in this format. I think you can see by the ticket sales that a lot of people want to come and watch them.

“To see a packed stadium, it’s going to be a great experience for our group,” he added.

Marsh expects the series will be a high-scoring one against India.

“I believe it’s going to be a high-scoring affair, but getting through the first 10 overs for both teams will be a challenge and maybe where the game’s won and lost,” he said.

Marsh said Matthew Short is set to bat at No. 3 for Australia in the opening fixture.

“We know he opens for Victoria and Strikers and in T20 cricket around the world. But we see no difference in opening the batting and No 3. We’re comfortable with him batting there,” he said.

Australia are in transition in the 50-over format, with the retirements of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. Their batting-order has been weakened further with Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and Cameron Green not playing in the first ODI in Perth.

Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled as Green’s replacement but won’t play in the first ODI.

Australia’s form has been patchy since their 2023 World Cup triumph, having recently lost to South Africa 2-1.