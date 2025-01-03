Tasmanian all-ro­under Beau Webster is set for his international debut in Sydney on Friday as Australia have dropped Mitch Marsh for the final Test of this Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Webster, who bowls right-arm medium-pace and can also turn up as an off-break bowler, was the highest run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield last season with 938 runs at an average of 58.62, alongside 30 wickets (at a bowling average of 29.30). Garry Sobers, in the 1963-64 season, is the only other player in Shield history to score in excess of 900 runs and take 30-plus wickets in the same season.

What also made the 31-year-old Webster’s entry into the XI smoother was Marsh’s below-par showing with both bat and ball in this series against India.

“Mitch obviously hasn’t quite got the runs, or perhaps the wickets that he would have liked in this series. So, we felt like it was time for a freshening up, and Beau has been with the squad.

“He’s quite aggressive. He can change the game like we’ve seen Marsh or Travis Head, or Alex Carey do in that middle order,” captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday.

“So, it’s a shame for Mitch, because we know how much he brings to the team, but feel like now it’s a good week for Beau to get a chance.”

Webster in place of Marsh appears to be the only change in Australia’s XI, with Cummins’ new-ball partner Mitchell Starc cleared to play following the scan on his rib/back.

The SCG pitch, according to Cummins, is seamer-friendly.