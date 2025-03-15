‘Might not have another Australia tour in me’: Virat Kohli drops retirement hint ahead of IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, who has rejoined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025, has opened up about his future beyond cricket, the inclusion of the sport in the Olympics, and the growing stature of women's cricket in India.

"I actually don't know what I will be doing post-retirement. Recently, I asked a teammate the same question and got the same reply. Yeah, but maybe a lot of travelling," Kohli said during an interaction at the RCB Innovation Lab, reported PTI.

The former India captain also reflected on his recent struggles in Australia and hinted that his days of touring the country might be numbered. "I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past," he said.

On cricket’s return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, Kohli expressed optimism about India's chances.

"Cricket being part of the Olympics is a great chance for us. Coming back with a medal will be a great thing for the team," he said.

The 35-year-old also highlighted the importance of women's cricket, stating that the Women's Premier League (WPL) is crucial for India's sporting growth.

"WPL is going to grow, and you cannot cater only to men's sport if you want to grow as a sporting nation," Kohli said.

Reflecting on India's Champions Trophy triumph, he credited the team's adaptability.

"We as a team adapted to the conditions better than others, hence won the Champions Trophy," he noted.

Kohli, who is entering his 18th IPL season with RCB, will be a key figure as the franchise aims for its maiden title.