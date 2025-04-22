Match fixing allegations return to haunt IPL as Rajasthan Royals' collapse raises questions

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee convener Jaideep Bihani has suggested the possibility of match fixing in the nail-biting IPL match held in Jaipur, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a two-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Chasing a target of 181 runs, Sanju Samson’s men required just nine runs in the final over, with six wickets in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a surprising turn of events, RR failed to cross the finish line, with LSG’s Avesh Khan delivering an exceptional final over to seal a dramatic win.

Also Read Rahul returns to Ekana Stadium as Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals clash in playoff race

The loss has stirred controversy, as RR was in an advantageous position heading into the final over.

Speaking to News18 Rajasthan, Bihani alleged that the outcome of the match seemed suspicious.

“Even a kid would claim after watching the last over of the match that it was fixed,” he said.

Bihani went on to question how a side playing on its home turf, and needing just a few runs with multiple wickets in hand, could lose in such a manner.

He also pointed to the Rajasthan Royals' controversial past, referencing the 2013 spot-fixing scandal in which RR players were implicated.

The franchise was later banned for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, along with Chennai Super Kings, following betting charges involving former RR co-owner Raj Kundra.

Bihani lashed out at the Rajasthan Sports Council for taking over the management of IPL matches, sidelining the RCA.

He stated that the ad hoc committee—appointed by the Rajasthan government—had its term extended for the fifth time due to the satisfactory conduct of several district to national-level competitions.

But he alleged that when it came to hosting IPL matches, the district council stepped in, citing the lack of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RCA and the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium.

“For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only. The excuse given by the Sports Council and RR was that we don’t have an MoU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MoU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying the Sports Council for every match?” Bihani questioned.

He also reiterated that the RCA had handled cricketing affairs throughout the state under the ad hoc committee’s tenure, yet the moment IPL responsibilities came up, the district council intervened.

Bihani has now demanded an investigation into the matter, urging the BCCI and other relevant agencies to look into the circumstances surrounding the match.

This recent defeat wasn’t an isolated incident.

Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down nine runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament, despite having seven wickets in hand.

That match ended in a loss via Super Over.

Following their fourth consecutive defeat, the Royals now find themselves languishing at the eighth position on the points table, with only two wins from eight matches and a total of four points.