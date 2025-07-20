Many suitors for one cricket slot in Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, final call on Sunday

The top-ranked teams from Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa will earn direct qualification in the men’s category for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, while the USA will make it by virtue of being the hosts.

The other slot will be decided by a qualifying tournament, sources told The Telegraph.

The Caribbean nations will have their own regional competition to choose who

will represent them in the Olympics.

The cut-off date for the rankings will be chosen later, the all-powerful International Cricket Council (ICC) board decided at a meeting in Singapore during its annual conference on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Jay Shah in the presence of new CEO Sanjog Gupta. The BCCI was represented by secretary Devajit Saikia.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Mohsin Naqvi attended the meeting virtually.

India, being the top-ranked T20 team, is expected to earn automatic qualification along with England, Australia and South Africa. Pakistan will have to go through the qualification process in the circumstances.

The final call will be taken on Sunday, during the conclusion of the four-day conclave.

The members of the working group, which, among other things, will debate the two-tier Test structure, are also expected to be finalised on Sunday. It is understood that the group will consist four/five members, including an Associate representative.

The T20 World Cup is likely to determine the women’s Olympic spots with the USA’s

fate still undecided at the board meet.

Cricket returns to the Olympics with six teams each in the men’s and women’s categories with more expected to compete in Brisbane in 2032.

The ICC board also decided to give a three-month reprieve to USA Cricket for overhauling its leadership and governance structure at the behest of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The USA board had come under notice from the ICC since the last annual conference and had been warned of potential suspension if governance issues were not met.

However, it seems to enjoy some benefit from the fact that the country will be hosting the next Olympics.

The chief executives’ committee met in Singapore on Friday and decided to retain the minimum age for playing senior international cricket at 15 years. The rule had come up for review following a recommendation by the medical advisory council in the lead-up to the conclave.