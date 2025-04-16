Mahendra Singh Dhoni's excellence an exception in league of vanishing finishers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni squeezed nostalgia out of the IPL fans with his finishing skills in Chennai Super Kings’ last-over win over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Why just fans? Even former cricketers and pundits had a high after seeing the Dhoni of old after a long, long time. “Dhoni finish nahi finisher hai.. picture abhi baaki hai doston,” former India player Mohammed Kaif exclaimed on X.

Fair enough, it was, after all, Dhoni’s first Player of the Match award in six years.

Whether Dhoni, the finisher, is back will depend on how the 43-year-old does in the upcoming fixtures of CSK, but his unbeaten 26 off 11 balls in Lucknow on Monday tickled us with an intriguing question — where have the finishers gone in IPL?

Going by the records this season, Dhoni’s effort can only be viewed as an exception. The only other mentionable instance in IPL 2025 when someone successfully guided his team through a tense chase in the closing overs of a chase was when a young Ashutosh Sharma slammed a 66 not out off 31 balls to take Delhi Capitals’ past a 210-run target against Lucknow Super Giants.

But Ashutosh’s effort came early in the tournament, the fourth match of the season to be precise, and Dhoni’s masterclass came in the 30th game of IPL 2025. In between, there have been nothing worth mentioning from some of the renowned finishers of contemporary cricket who are currently plying their trade in the IPL.

In the last seven-odd days of cricket in the IPL universe, thrice teams have suffered for not being able to kill off chases even when they had a good chance to do so. Besides applause for the rival bowlers who must have done their job with discipline to defend their team totals, some of the blame should also be put on the finishers for failing to be the guiding angel for their respective teams in the death overs.

Last Tuesday at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ top four batted promisingly, raising hopes of a successful chase of a 239-run target against the Super Giants. But in the end they fell short by 4 runs, despite having multiple finishers on their roster. Rinku Singh tried his best with 38 not out off 15 balls, but the mighty Andre Russell was a major disappointment, managing just 7 runs.

On the same day, CSK could have overhauled a 220-run target against Punjab Kings with better application by their finishers. But neither Dhoni (27) nor Shivam Dube (42) could stick around till the end to take their team home. As a result, CSK lost by 18 runs.

But more striking was Delhi Capitals’ 12-run loss against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Well on course to chase down a 206-run target after comeback-man Karun Nair’s breathtakingly stylish 89 off 40 balls, Delhi messed up things in the end. This time, Ashutosh (17) could not wield his bat like a magic wand. South African Tristan Stubbs, who has earned quite a reputation internationally for being a big-hitter and finisher, made only 1 when his team needed him.

If we go further back in this IPL, one could cite other examples as well which point at a silent season so far for the finishers. Be it Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya, or Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals, or Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen, the finishers have mostly not turned up when they were needed.

Then there have been some who have not been needed at all. Take the case of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David, who is simply happy that his team’s top order has been doing a great job.

But why this trend this time in the IPL? One reason could be the dominance of the top-order batters. Players like Nicholas Pooran, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma have been in such rich run-scoring form that the batters in the later order perhaps are not getting enough match time to be ready for tougher tests. Last year, players like Stubbs, Dinesh Karthik (now retired) and Ramandeep Singh got to bat more.

Or maybe, we are just overthinking. There is so much of cricket nowadays that even a minuscule rise in the graph or a slight dip is applauded or criticised fanatically.

No, we are not necessarily talking about Dhoni.