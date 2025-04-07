Lucknow Super Giants bowler Akash Deep looks for rhythm at 'home' in Eden Gardens

Being a part of the visiting contingent at Eden Gardens isn't a new experience for Bengal pacer Akash Deep. In the past, too, he has faced a similar situation when he used to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On this occasion, as a member of the Lucknow Super Giants squad, Akash, following Sunday's practice session at the Eden, had a good feel of his familiar surroundings as he met and greeted people at the Cricket Association of Bengal whom he has known for quite some time since his Bengal debut in March 2019.

The 28-year-old, who was out for three months with a back injury sustained before the Sydney Test against Australia at the start of this year, played his comeback game last Friday in Lucknow against Mumbai Indians, finishing with 1/46 off his four overs. He was expensive but struck in his very first over with the wicket of MI opener Will Jacks.

"I had been out of action for a few months. Have just come back, so gradually building on my rhythm," he said.

With a pretty decent knowledge of the Eden conditions, Akash will be playing an important role in Tuesday's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. "It looks like the grass on the pitch has been trimmed further," Akash said.

For Tuesday's game, a 3.30pm start, the surface originally slotted will be in use. "Since it's an afternoon start, dew, thankfully, won't be a factor. Otherwise, it gets easier for the team batting second. In this case, the conditions will be more or less equal for both teams," Akash said.