'Lord's innings as good as Head's 163': Ricky Ponting hails Aiden Markram masterpiece 

Aiden Markram’s match-defining century in the World Test Championship final against Australia has been praised by many. An Aussie is the latest addition to the list.

Markram’s effort at Lord’s is comparable to some of the best batting performances on the biggest of stages, feels former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

“When you look back through big ICC events, I think the first thing that probably comes to mind is World Cup finals,” Ponting told ICC Digital.

“And then probably Travis Head’s innings (137) in the World Cup final, and then in the last World Test Championship final (163). And this one’s got to be absolutely as good as any of those, considering the stage, considering where South African cricket’s been over the last couple of years, particularly their Test side.”

South Africa were on the backfoot for most part of the first two days at Lord’s. But after being set a target of 282 to win the match, the Proteas stepped up to the challenge, and Markram, along with captain Temba Bavuma, fought a gritty battle to turn the tables on the defending champions.

Markram (136) not only alone scored half of those runs, his 147-run partnership with Bavuma instilled belief in the Proteas camp that this time, they will not choke under pressure.

“To be able to stand up and perform like that when your team needs you the most is what reputations are made of. I think everyone’s always known how good a player Aiden Markram was,” Ponting observed.

“And I must admit, a couple of years ago, when South Africa toured Australia, I couldn’t believe that Aiden Markram wasn’t in that touring squad at all. He didn’t even make the squad.

“And here we are a couple of years later and he’s played one of probably his greatest knocks. I’m sure if you asked him, he’d probably say that that’s the knock that he’s most proud of in his Test career, and I am pretty sure his teammates who watched it all unfold would probably say the same thing.

“So, it’s a great individual achievement for him, and it’s a magnificent achievement for the South African team.”

Coming from Ponting, who regularly delivered in high-pressure situations during his playing days, it’s indeed an appreciation to cherish for Markram.

South Africa failed to make the WTC final in the first two editions of the tournament, but played better under new coach Shukri

Conrad with Bavuma as the captain. The Lord’s win was their eighth successive victory in Tests.

One of the changes in the South Africa setup under the new leadership was the return of Markram, who had been dropped from the tour of Australia in the 2022-23 season after an extended poor run with the bat.

Markram repaid the faith reposed in him and has looked a more determined batter in the red-ball format since his recall. His fighting ton against India on a tricky surface in Cape Town in January 2024 proved his intent.