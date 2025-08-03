Bad light halts tense finish as England need 35, India eye 3 wickets at The Oval

Bad light interrupted play during the final session of the fourth day in the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval on Sunday.

England were 339 for 6 at the time interruption, needing 35 runs to win the final Test and the five-match series.

India, meanwhile, needed just three wickets to win the Test and square the series 2-2 as Chris Woakes has already been ruled out of the match due to injury. However Woakes was seen dressed up with his hand in sling.

Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton were batting at 2 and 0 respectively when the umpires checked the light meter and decided the halt the proceedings.

