Like Rohit, I will want to make the players feel safe: Captain Gill to secure bonds for better play

Shubman Gill will follow the Rohit Sharma captaincy model, one rooted in clarity of thought, good communication and creating a sense of security among the players.

In his first news conference as India’s new Test captain on Thursday evening before departure, Gill also acknowledged that the team will miss the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit in the high-voltage five-Test series in England. The opening Test is at Headingley, Leeds, from June 20.

The series will be played for a new trophy named after Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, the Tendulkar-Anderson trophy, replacing the Pataudi trophy.

“Pressure is always there, in all tours and it will not be any different this time. Definitely we will miss Virat and Rohit. They have played fora long time and they are difficult to fill.

“My style of captaincy will be my own... it will develop with experience. But like Rohit, I will want to make the players feel safe, comfort them and build strong bonds. Players need to feel secure...only then can they give 100 per cent,” Gill said at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

“When I came to know about the Test captaincy, I was overwhelmed by the honour and the opportunity. It is a big responsibility, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Gill agreed that England’s Bazball, known for its aggressive and high-risk approach, could give India an opportunity to beat Ben Stokes’ team.

“They play a certain way, we saw that in India as well. It is exciting for us, if we are

proactive with our plans, it would put them under pressure immensely.”

Asked about the team’s batting combination, Gill said: “We will be playing in the intra-squad match and have a 10-day camp in London. We have time to decide on the order.”

Bumrah factor

Head coach Gautam Gam­bhir, who was present at the news conference alongside Gill, said they have not yet decided which Tests Jasprit Bumrah will play.

“We haven’t taken that call, which three games is he going to play,” Gambhir said. “We are going to have a discussion with him and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results, where the series is heading.”

“I have said it before during the Champions Trophy (which Bumrah missed) as well, it will give someone the opportunity to put his hand up and we have got enough talent there. I know that he is quality but we have got enough quality apart from him as well in the squad,” Gambhir said.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said while announcing the Test squad last month that Bu­mrah had been advised by the medical staff not to risk playing consecutive Tests as part of his workload management.

Gill agreed with Gambhir. “I think we have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and a lot of fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Tests from any situation or any position.

“Obviously when you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, depending on how many matches he would play, whenever he would come back and play, it would be a great sight for us. But I think we have a great mix of bowlers who can get the job for the team done,” the India captain said.

Not for roadshows

Gambhir thinks there is no need to have celebratory roadshows in the future, after a stampede led to the death of 11 people in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“I was never a believer that we need to have roadshows. When I was playing, I had the same statement to make, even after winning 2007 (T20 World Cup), that we should not have road shows,” Gambhir said.

“I think lives of the people are far more important. I will continue to say that... In future, we can be a little bit aware of not holding these kind of roadshows, and can probably have it in a closed door, or something like this, in a stadium.

“It is very tragic what happened and my heart goes to the families, the people who’ve lost their loved ones... if you were not ready to hold a roadshow, you shouldn’t have done that. As simple as it can get.”