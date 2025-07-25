Hosts encash freebies to make merry; bazball flourish pushes back bowlers

When Rishabh Pant hobbled his way to resume his innings and scored a half-century, braving a fractured right foot, that itself should have been a huge motivation for Team India, especially their bowlers.

Instead, they dished out several freebies that helped openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) lay a fine platform for England as they were strongly placed at 225/2 at stumps on Day II of the fourth Test in Manchester. Bazball was back as England took only 46 overs to get those runs.

England’s scoring rate was well above five runs per over as Crawley and Duckett smashed 166 within the first 32 overs to India’s first-innings total of 358. Ravindra Jadeja, greeted with a six and a four by Crawley in his very first over, finally broke the opening stand late in the day’s final session when he had the latter edging one at slip.

Debutant Anshul Kamboj, hit for three boundaries by Duckett in his first over in international cricket, had something to cheer for when he had the left-hander perishing just six short of a ton.

The ball was on the shorter side and wide, but the extra bounce with a wee bit of movement took the edge off Duckett’s blade.

Kamboj’s second spell was comparatively better as he also bowled a maiden over, the only bowler other than Jasprit Bumrah to do so yet in England’s reply.

At this stage of the game, India’s chances of taking a three-figure lead are bleak. But to ensure England don’t surpass their total comfortably, it’s vital for the bowlers to strike in the first hour of Day III, regardless of whether the conditions at Old Trafford are overcast or not.

Resuming on 264/4, India would have wished for a bigger total. However, their bowlers still had something in the bank to put pressure on the England batters.

Yes, the sun, out towards the end of India’s innings, made batting easier. But it doesn’t justify the wrong line and length of the Indian bowlers, who dished out at least one boundary ball in almost every over to help keep the scoreboard ticking for England. Except for Bumrah and Jadeja to an extent, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been disappointing so far, conceding too many boundaries.

Earlier, even though Jofra Archer dismissed Jadeja early in the first session, overnight batter Shardul and Washington Sundar helped India roll along, till England captain Ben Stokes (5/72) stood up again with the ball. Those 17 more runs from the indisposed Pant (54), after he resumed on 37, were priceless as well. But Stokes’ spell was once again crucial in denying India those extra 20-30 runs.

Shardul and Washington, if set, are quite effective with the bat. But before they could make England pay, Stokes ensured he got rid of both of them.