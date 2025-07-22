Liam Dawson returns to Test cricket after 8 years for Old Trafford clash

Liam Dawson will return to Test cricket on Wednesday after eight years as England’s sole change for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The left-arm spinner replaces Shoaib Bashir, who suffered a fractured finger on his left hand during the first innings at Lord’s. He though bowled in the second innings and took the final wicket to give England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“He (Dawson)’s a wily, old fox,” Harry Brook said at a news conference on Monday. “He’s very experienced and a very skilful cricketer. He’s played everywhere, played against everyone so hopefully he can have an amazing performance this week.

“As we’ve seen over the Test series, the footholes have been for the left-handed batters outside off, so hopefully he can land it in the footholes and create a bit of spice and some opportunities to take wickets. He’s willing to always fight for the team.”

Brook said he enjoyed the verbal duels during the third Test. “Them lads went hard at Creeps (Zak Crawley) and Ducky (Ben Duckett) on that night when Bumrah bowled that single over. We watched that and we reassessed and we thought it was the right time to go back at them,” said Brook.

“Everybody said it was awesome to watch and it looked like there was 11 versus two out there when we were fielding. It was good fun,” he said ahead of the fourth Test.