Last time the ‘notebook celebration’ made news, Virat Kohli destroyed a Windies bowler

There’s nothing new about a ‘notebook celebration’.

On Monday, LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi made the headlines for taking the mickey out of SRH’s Abhishek Sharma.

But Rathi’s send-off didn’t land well. Sharma also responded with a potshot and things spiralled out of control. So much so that the BCCI docked Digvesh 50 per cent of his match fee along with a one match ban. Sharma also had to give up 25 per cent.

Now, let’s cut to the chase.

The last time the ‘notebook celebration’ was worth a mention, Virat Kohli had thrown his hat into the ring.

When Windies toured India in 2019, Kohli destroyed Kesrick Williams’ and followed it up with the effervescent celebration.

But how did it reach that stage?

It all started at Kingston’s Sabina Park when Kohli was dismissed by Williams in one of India’s T20 games in 2017. After the then Indian skipper was sent back, Williams pulled out the condescending ‘notebook celebration’ and managed to latch onto some social media popularity.

Kohli being Kohli, remembered every bit of it.

The celebration came back to bite Williams when the Windies visited India in 2019. Chasing 208 in the first T20I in Hyderabad, Kohli walked in to bat with India at 30-1. In the 16th over, Kohli sent a good-length Williams ball flying over cow corner for a six.

Kohli, pumped as always, turned his palm into a notebook and ticked Williams’ name off. Williams’ response? Face palm.

Seven years later in 2024, Williams recalled the incident and said, “The day it happened, I had not planned it at all. It was not like if I get Virat Kohli out, I was going to do this and that. It was just one of those days when I got his wicket, and I celebrated.”

Further elaborating on the incident with a group of journalists, Williams added, “He got the best of me in the next game [in Hyderabad]”.

Now that RCB and LSG square off on May 27, will Rathi risk pulling out the same celebration against Kohli? Only if he manages to dismiss him.