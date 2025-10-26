MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Last rehearsal  before Aus test: India face Bangladesh to fine-tune World Cup bid

That India's semi-final will be played at the same venue, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, makes Sunday's game even more significant for Harmanpreet Kaur's side

Our Bureau Published 26.10.25, 09:48 AM
Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana File picture

India take on Bangladesh in their final league stage match of the Women's World Cup on Sunday with the aim of ironing out their flaws ahead of the tough semi-final test that awaits them.

India will face the mighty Australians in the semis and so Sunday's match in Navi Mumbai is their last chance of gaining confidence and momentum. While doing so, they will also have to be alert that a slip may dent their morale badly before the big game.

That India's semi-final will be played at the same venue, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, makes Sunday's game even more significant for Harmanpreet Kaur's side.

Precisely, India would like their bowlers, especially the spinners, to be in their best form going into the semi-final clash. To tame the Aussies, the bowling must click. In the league stage clash, India failed to defend a 300-plus score against them.

