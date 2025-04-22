Kolkata Knight Riders or Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, Abhishek Nayar is the popular choice

Kolkata Knight Riders can hardly be blamed if they feel let down by the

BCCI’s decision to relieve Abhishek Nayar of his Team In­dia responsibilities in the mid stages of IPL 2025 when a similar move a little earlier could have benefitted the franchise.

A day after it was known that Nayar had been released as Team India assistant coach, KKR decided to readmit him into their fold. Nayar had been an integral part of their backroom staff from 2018 to 2024.

The defending champions’ batting has been a matter of huge concern this season, especially after failing to chase down 112 in Mullanpur. On Monday, their batters struggled with their timing on a slow Eden Gardens wicket.

Nayar was removed as part of trimming the India support staff though his role has been appreciated by several stars, including Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. It is widely believed that Nayar has been the victim of an ego clash between a senior player and an influential member of the support staff.

The former assistant coach has been largely blamed for the batters’ meek surrender in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the BCCI has since appointed Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach.

While the BCCI has severed its ties with Nayar, the Team India captain continued his association with him. Sources confirmed to The Telegraph that Rohit had been working with Nayar at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Navi Mumbai during the IPL.

Following an impactful 26 off 16 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit blazed away to 76 not out off 45 balls during their nine-wicket victory against CSK on Sunday.

Few hours after that match-winning innings, Rohit took to social media to thank Nayar. Sharing a photo celebrating his return to form, Rohit tagged Nayar with a simple but powerful message: “Thanks bro @ABHISHEKNAYAR.”

Rohit has his plans in place till the 2027 World Cup and is set to team up with Nayar on a personal level.

There is already wide speculation that Nayar’s removal hasn’t gone down well within the team’s hierarchy.

Rahul too recently credited Nayar for his white-ball transformation and continues to work with him in Mumbai at every opportunity.

The BCCI will have to repent its decision if Nayar is able to revive the Knights’ faltering campaign this season.