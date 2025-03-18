Kolkata Knight Riders go eco-friendly with biodegradable jersey for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have taken a bold step towards sustainability, unveiling a biodegradable jersey as part of their 'Runs to Roots' campaign ahead of IPL 2025.

The initiative reinforces the franchise’s commitment to environmental responsibility while adding an eco-conscious edge to the cricketing spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new KKR jersey, launched earlier in March, is designed to decompose naturally in compost conditions, setting a precedent for sustainable sportswear in cricket.

The design features three stars for KKR’s IPL titles, along with three actual stars bought in the Gemini constellation to mark their victories.

Beyond the jersey, KKR has introduced an innovative packaging system that transforms into plants when buried in soil and watered — an effort to reduce waste and promote green practices among fans.

Fans can now purchase the biodegradable jerseys, actively participating in the franchise’s sustainability mission.

The ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign, which debuted last season, will continue through 2025, with KKR aiming to expand its environmental impact.