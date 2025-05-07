Knight Riders coach upbeat about crack at playoffs ahead of clash with Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit acknowledged that his team is gradually peaking, with two wins on the trot keeping them in the race for the playoffs. Pandit is “very, very confident” of the Knight Riders making the playoffs.

Speaking on the eve of the Knights’ clash against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, Pandit said: “Looking at our last two games, yes, of course, we’re peaking... But that is what the beauty of this tournament is.

“We’ve always been saying that in the dressing room that this is a family which has to carry on with this two-month-long journey. And you will find the ups and downs there.

“But obviously, how to come out of a low phase and counter-attack is more important to us. So, looking back at the last two games, yes, we are getting that confidence.

“We were confident enough right through. It was just that the results were not in our favour. But having won the last two, we’re looking ahead to winning the remaining games as well. I am very, very confident that we’ll qualify.”

CAB’s plans

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had planned to make CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ring the customary Eden bell before the start of Wednesday’s game. But that won’t be possible.

“We had approached Dhoni’s manager for it, but things didn’t work out,” a senior CAB official said.

The CAB though is mulling to hand over a memento to Dhoni during the post-ma­tch presentation.