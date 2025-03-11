KL Rahul, the chill pill India pops in crisis; Adaptable & confident, keeper-batter earns trust

Adaptability can go a long way in doing wonders. That’s what KL Rahul must have discovered, especially after India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign.

His ability to score runs batting in various positions in the batting order isn’t anything new to the soon-to-be-father. However, the consistency with which Rahul has helped his team battle tricky situations and cross the line in the just-ended Champions Trophy should go on to be a massive boost for the 32-year-old going forward.

Make no mistake, he hasn’t done a bad job either as a wicketkeeper, barring that one-off game against New Zealand in the group stage, when he dropped Kane Williamson twice. Even the best wicketkeepers the sport has witnessed have dropped catches. In Rahul’s case, his recent performances under pressure can guarantee his selection in the XI as a specialist batsman as well.

In both the semi-final and the decider on Sunday, Rahul, batting at No.6, walked in at a time India were in a bit of bother. Their required rate wasn’t sky-high but the slow, sluggish Dubai pitch did make the situation more challenging.

With his calmness and composure, Rahul dealt with the challenges as smartly as he could and was deservingly successful. His adaptability aside, the confidence Rahul has in his game, he’s certainly proving himself to be a mainstay of the Indian middle order in ODI cricket alongside Shreyas Iyer.

Captain Rohit Sharma hailed Shreyas as India’s “silent hero” in the competition but was equally effusive in his praise for Rahul. “I’m very, very happy with how KL managed to pull this tournament through and batted in the pressure situation, both in the semi-final and this game (final) as well.

“The contribution may not be 70-80, but those 30-40s are very, very important. When you’re chasing run-a-ball at the back end, it can get tough. But with KL being there, we know he has got that mind where he keeps himself calm and keeps the dressing room very calm as well,” Rohit said.

Dismissed just once in this Champions Trophy, Rahul aggregated 140 runs, averaging as many and striking at 97.90, reflecting the kind of impact he could make. Whether Rohit and Virat Kohli will be there for the next ODI World Cup in 2027 is tough to say, but Rahul will surely be a vital figure in the Indian batting group if he continues to performing.

“A player batting at No.6 may be getting only 10-15 overs to bat, so it’s not an easy situation. Therefore, you need to give credit to the team management for backing KL, giving him a longer rope and maintaining the continuity,” former national selector Devang Gandhi said.

“Once a player has that security, he can perform in those tough situations. Rahul’s role too is clearly defined as he knows what the team expects him to do.”

The England tour beginning in June looks as good as confirmed for Rahul. Now, if he finishes the IPL with impressive figures for his new franchise Delhi Capitals, his prospects of a T20I comeback too may brighten.