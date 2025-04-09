MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 April 2025

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's ‘publicity’ swipe at Eden Gardens curator over home advantage

Eden pitch and overall aspect of home advantage seem to be somewhat affecting the Knights captain, whose quality 61 off 35 balls against the Lucknow went in vain on Tuesday

Sayak Banerjee Published 09.04.25, 06:02 AM
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane at Eden Gardenson Tuesday

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane at Eden Gardenson Tuesday Picture by Sanat Kumar Sinha

Ajinkya Rahane has never really come across as someone wearing his heart on his sleeve or being as expr­essive as a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli. But the Eden pitch and the overall aspect of home advantage seem to be somewhat affecting the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, whose quality 61 off 35 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants went in vain on Tuesday.

At the post-match presen­tation following the Knights’ four-run loss, Rahane said he had no complaints with the wicket. But later at the news conference, the smiling skipper had some words for Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been enough talk about the wicket. Par main abhi kuch bolunga na, toh bawaal ho jaayga (But there could be a controversy if I say anything now). So, let’s keep it that way.

Jo humaare curator hai, unko publicity bahut pasand hai (Our curator is fond of getting publicity), and I think he’s happy with the publicity. Regarding home advantage, I will tell whatever I have to the IPL and the authorities concerned rather than saying it here,” Rahane said when asked if home advantage was being neutralised this season.

If that wasn’t all, Rahane, at the start of the news conference, said “there was no help for the spinners”.

Mukherjee refrained from reacting to Rahane’s words. “I don’t wish to say anything on this matter. You all know how I work,” the Eden curator told The Telegraph.

Praising Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran for their sensational strokeplay, Rahane also acknowledged his bowlers’ inability in terms of execution. “Both are quality players, so the margin of error is very less when you’re bowling to them.

“I thought our bowlers’ plans were perfect, but they couldn’t bowl in the right areas or nail that perfect yorker or wide yorker. And they (Marsh and Pooran) just capitalised on those easier balls.

“I would still say our quicks — Spencer (Johnson) coming back (in place of Moeen Ali) and Harshit (Rana) — tried their best,” Rahane said.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL 2025 Eden Gardens Ajinkya Rahane Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump imposes 104% tariff on China, effective today: White House

The White House said Trump instructed his trade team to create 'tailor made' deals for the nearly 70 countries that have reached out for talks
Nirmala Sitharaman
Quote left Quote right

India has maintained fastest growing tag. Domestic demand is a magnet amid US tariffs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT