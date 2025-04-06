Jury out on Mumbai Indians’ 'tactical' decision to retire out Tilak Varma against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians’ decision to retire out Tilak Varma during Friday’s 12-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants has divided opinions.

While Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene and captain Hardik Pandya thought it was a move necessitated by the situation the team was in during their chase, many others, including Mumbai mainstay Suryakumar Yadav, didn’t approve of it.

“These things happen in cricket. And (it was) not nice to take him out, but I had to do that, it was a tactical decision at that point,” Jayawardene said after the game.

“I waited till the last few overs hoping that because he (Tilak) spent some time there so he should have been able to get that hit out of the way but I just felt that at the end that I needed someone fresh to go as he was struggling,” he added.

Skipper Hardik said: “We needed some hits. In cricket, some of those days come... When you try but it doesn’t come off.”

But when Tilak was coming out of the ground with Mitchell Santner walking in instead, Surya, sitting in the dugout, seemed unhappy with the decision. Jayawardene then walked up to Surya to explain the rationale behind the decision. Surya didn’t look convinced though.

Former India Test batter Hanuma Vihari posted on X: “Tilak Verma retired

out for santner??? Make me make sense!!!”