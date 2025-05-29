Jitesh enjoys pressure in drive to win as RCB chases down 228-run target in just 18.4 overs

Jitesh Sharma perhaps realised the significance of his innings against Lucknow Super Giants a day later, after the euphoria settled on his career’s most memorable knock, an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls.

It helped RCB attain a top-2 place in the standings. His innings served Punjab Kings a timely warning ahead of Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday.

RCB produced one of the most clinical run chases of the season, overhauling a 228-run target with remarkable ease in just 18.4 overs.

“I was only trying to stay in the moment, keep breathing and focusing on the ball,” Jitesh said later. Caught on 49, he was reprieved by the no-ball but never lost his focus.

Then he survived an appeal for run-out on 57 at the non-striker’s end after TV umpire Ulhas Gandhe had deemed that bowler Digvesh Rathi had completed his delivery stride before effecting the run-out. The incident took place in the 17th over of the RCB innings.

“I was getting cramps because the whole load was on me because this is such a big franchise,” Jitesh said. “But I am enjoying the pressure. I have Virat (Kohli) bhai with me, Krunal (Pandya) bhai with me, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) bhai with me. When I look at them, I feel pressure. And also excitement that I am playing with these people. Then I enjoy that pressure.”

Jitesh, the RCB vice-captain, is enjoying the pressure and has credited team mentor Dinesh Karthik for his transformation.

“I won’t be able to express my thoughts. I still cannot belie­ve that I managed to play a knock like that. I was trying to stay in the moment and watch the ball as closely as possible,” Jitesh said after being named Player of the Match on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t thinking of anything to be fair. When Virat Kohli got out, I decided to take the game deep. This is what my guru, DK, told me. That no matter what stage you go in, you have to take the game deep and you have the calibre that you can finish the game.”

Mayank Agarwal, who remained unbeaten on 41, supported Jitesh with a well-paced knock. He began as the aggressor but allowed Jitesh to take the centrestage once he found his touch.

The pair added 107 runs for the fifth wicket, sealing the chase in the 19th over. Fittingly, it was Jitesh who closed the match, smashing threeconsecutive sixes off Will O’Rourke.

“We thought about it but we want to enjoy this moment. I will surely enjoy it. We will work on recovery as well. The momentum that we have, we would like to take it forwardin the Qualifiers as well,” Jitesh said.

Jitesh, who has led the side in the last two matches, also acknowledged Rajat Patidar’s contributions to RCB’s strong away run.

“I think credit goes to Rajat. It was my responsibility to keep his record intact and by the grace of God, I managed to keep the record.”