Jay Shah expresses grief after airstrike by Pakistan kills three young Afghan cricketers

ICC chairman says world cricket mourns loss; Afghanistan withdraws from series with Pakistan, Sri Lanka

PTI Published 18.10.25, 09:57 PM
Jay Shah

International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah on Saturday expressed his condolences at the death of three promising Afghanistan cricketers, who lost their lives in an air-strike conducted in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province.

According to reports, it is believed that Pakistan conducted airstrikes which have also halted the ceasefire between the two nations.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence," Shah wrote on X.

"The loss of such promising talent is a tragedy not just for Afghanistan but for the entire cricketing world. We stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all those mourning this heartbreaking loss," he added.

Afghanistan have already withdrawn from the tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As per sources in the PCB, the hosts are trying to invite another nation for the said event.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

