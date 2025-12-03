Hardik Pandya shines as Suryavanshi and Padikkal hit tons in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Hardik Pandya looked in fine form, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Devdutt Padikkal slammed centuries in their respective matches on an eventful day in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India all-rounder Hardik made an excellent return to competitive cricket after two months, striking an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls to power Baroda to a seven-wicket win over Punjab, for whom Abhishek Sharma hit a 19-ball 50.

At Eden Gardens, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi hit a sparkling 61-ball 108 not out but it ultimately went in vain as Bihar still lost to Maharashtra by three wickets. Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw set the tone for the chase of a 177-run target with a brutal 30-ball 66.

On the other hand, Padikkal’s unbeaten 46-ball 102 came in a winning cause as Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by a huge margin of

145 runs.

India’s T20 specialist spinner Varun Chakravarthy was clobbered for 47 in four wicketless overs.

Delhi lose

Delhi’s sorry season continued as they lost to Tripura by 12 runs. Chasing a modest target of 158, the Delhi batters were in a complete mess and could only manage 145/8.

All-rounder Mani Shankar Murasingh starred for Tripura with 25 runs and 2/19.