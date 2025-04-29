Jasprit Bumrah’s one-and-a-half-year-old son gets mocked, mom's  bouncer to trolls

In a world where preserving privacy is increasingly becoming difficult, even kids are not being spared by social media trolls. Jasprit Bumrah’s one-and-a-half-year-old son Angad suffered such a fate on Sunday, but Sanjana Ganesan, the speedster’s wife, has sprung to her child’s defence, tearing into the troll army with a scathing post on Instagram.
Sanjana, along with son Angad, was present at the Wankhede on Sunday for Mumbai Indians’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants. While Bumrah grabbed headlines with his four-wicket haul in Mumbai’s 54-run win, pictures of the mother and child were also widely circulated on social media. But trolls mocked the kid for his facial expressions.
Sanjana, who is also a cricket broadcaster, took to Instagram to air her views and slam the select section of social media that engages in such things.
“Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment,” Sanjana wrote.
“Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else.”
Criticising the insensitivity of some people, she added: “He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we’re becoming as a community and it’s honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today’s world.”
Among others, Bumrah too shared Sanjana’s post.