Jasprit Bumrah’s one-and-a-half-year-old son gets mocked, mom's  bouncer to trolls

In a world where preserving privacy is increasingly becoming difficult, even kids are not being spared by social media trolls. Jasprit Bumrah’s one-and-a-half-year-old son Angad suffered such a fate on Sunday, but Sanjana Ganesan, the speedster’s wife, has sprung to her child’s defence, tearing into the troll army with a scathing post on Instagram.

Sanjana, along with son Angad, was present at the Wankhede on Sunday for Mumbai Ind­ians’ match ag­ainst the Lucknow Super Giants. While Bumrah grabbed headlines with his four-wicket haul in Mumbai’s 54-run win, pictures of the mother and child were also widely circulated on social media. But trolls mocked the kid for his facial expressions.

Sanjana, who is also a cricket broadcaster, took to Instagram to air her views and slam the select section of social media that engages in such things.

“Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment,” Sanjana wrote.

“Jasprit and I do eve­rything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Ja­sprit and nothing else.”

Criticising the insensitivity of some people, she added: “He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we’re becoming as a community and it’s honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today’s world.”

Among others, Bumrah too shared Sanjana’s post.