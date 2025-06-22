Jasprit Bumrah joins Rishabh Pant's party, but England fight back at Headingley

As many as three Indian batsmen scoring centuries in an innings of an overseas Test hasn’t been a common affair of late. With Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Shubman Gill and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant reaching three figures, the opportunity was pretty much there for Team India to bat England out of the game in this series opener at Headingley.

Instead, they allowed England to bounce back in the Test on Day II.

Once the Gill-Pant pair got separated, the rest of the line-up could put together only 41 as India’s first innings ended at 471 when they should have reached at least closer to 550 if not more.

Thereafter, the other bowlers once again struggled to back up Jasprit Bumrah’s efforts as England were comfortably placed at 209/3 at stumps on Day II.

Ollie Pope, getting a let-off just like opener Ben Duckett, with Bumrah being the unlucky bowler in the case of both batsmen, was batting on 100.

Joe Root, after a quiet start, was looking settled at the crease when Bumrah had him caught in the slip cordon for 28. The Pope-Root pair put on 80 for the third wicket.

The significance of Bumrah in the Indian set-up was aptly reflected in his figures as he picked up all three England wickets that fell.

Bumrah could have had a fourth to his tally in the last over of the day, but he was no-balled after Harry Brook, who was yet to score, was caught by Mohammed Siraj.

The Indian speedster had snapped up the vital wicket of Duckett (62) after tea to keep India in the game.

Lone warrior

A good bit of cloud cover greeted Bumrah after a rain delay following the end of the Indian innings. And Bumrah responded immediately.

Just a normal swing was all that Bumrah needed to send Zak Crawley back in the first over of England’s response. He created quite a few anxious moments for both Duckett and Pope in his first spell itself, but luck seemed to elude Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja missed a regulation catch at point in the seventh over of England’s innings before Jaiswal grassed Pope at slip when the No. 3 batter was on 60.

Siraj did bowl a tad better in the day’s final session, but was nowhere near as penetrative as Bumrah.