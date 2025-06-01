Jasprit Bumrah holds the magic wand to Mumbai Indians’ fortunes with poise and conviction

If there was a magic wand to Mumbai Indians’ fortunes, Jasprit Bumrah holds it with poise and conviction.

The Hardik Pandya-led side lost three of their four matches at the start of IPL 2025, but once Bumrah walked into the side, they have won eight out of 11 matches. Even their five titles have come since the fast bowler was inducted into the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

To say that Bumrah creates a massive impact in the shortest format doesn’t do justice to his bowling prowess. He proved it yet again in the Eliminator versus Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Friday.

The yorker in the 14th over which flattened Washington Sundar’s leg stump, and floored him face down on the crease, changed the complexion of the match. Washington was well set on 48 off 23 balls and in the middle of a solid partnership with B. Sai Sudharsan while chasing a target of 229.

The Titans lost the plot after that four-run over as Mumbai bounced back to hold fort. Despite his delayed start to this edition, Bumrah has 18 wickets, second-most for MI after Trent Boult’s 21, at a startling economy of 6.36.

Hardik called him a “luxury” at the post-match chat. “Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him on. When you have that, it’s a luxury. It’s like Mumbai housing prices... he’s that expensive,” the Mumbai Indians captain said.

“I was just watching the scoreboard and I thought if we can keep extra runs at the end, I had the bowlers to bowl it. It was important that Jassi comes and bowls that over (18th over) so that the margin becomes longer.”

Bumrah gave away only nine runs in that 18th over, leaving the Titans to get 36 off the last two. It proved to be insurmountable as Mumbai made it to Qualifier 2.

If Hardik's men have to harbour that winning mentality, they have to once again look up to Bumrah to provide the breakthroughs against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

“Credit to Hardik for holding Bumrah back until the right time. Sai had been playing him well, so delaying his return was a smart move. Before Bumrah came back for his final two overs, I told my son, ‘This game isn’t over until he’s done bowling.’ Once again, he showed why he’s one of the best,” AB de Villiers said.

Apart from the natural bounce he generates from the wicket by virtue of his height and pace, the alarming dip and movement make him unplayable at any stage of the match.

In quest of a sixth title, Bumrah is Mumbai Indians’ best weapon.